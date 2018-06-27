Court rules Patricia de Lille's DA membership be reinstated

The court ruled that Patricia de Lille's DA membership must be reinstated. Photo: ANA / Chantall Presence

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is delighted following the court's decision to rule in her favour on her DA membership. She speaks to eNCA's Lee-anne Jansen on her plans moving forward. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, who was challenging the termination of her membership of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

"The determination by the first respondent that the applicant has ceased to be a member of the DA....is declared to be unlawful and invalid and is reviewed and set aside with costs," said Judge Andre le Grange in a unanimous judgment.

The court found the DA had violated its own Constitution and rules when it stripped De Lille of her party membership.

In addition, De Lille was not given a fair opportunity and time to submit evidence to fight the cessation of her membership.

De Lille took her party to court after it cancelled her membership following a radio interview.

The mayor had told a local station she planned to resign after clearing herself of misconduct claims.

But the DA argued that public admission amounted to her denouncing her membership.

De Lille's lawyers argued the DA is trying to get rid of her, illegally.

- Additional reporting ANA

African News Agency