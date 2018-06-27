Court to decide on Patricia de Lille's DA membership

File: Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's lawyers argue the DA is trying to get rid of her, illegally. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will soon know whether she's still a member of the Democratic Alliance.



That decision now rests with the Western Cape High Court.

De Lille took her party to court after it cancelled her membership following a radio interview.

The mayor had told a local station she planned to resign after clearing herself of misconduct claims.

But the DA argues that public admission amounted to her denouncing her membership.

De Lille's lawyers argue the DA is trying to get rid of her, illegally.

Judgment is expected at 9.30am.

eNCA