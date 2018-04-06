Court to rule on Brickz bail application

File: Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu is expected to find out on Friday whether he will be granted bail pending his appeal. Photo: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jan Right

JOHANNESBURG - The South Gauteng High Court is expected to rule on whether bail can be granted to convicted rapist and kwaito artist Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu, pending his appeal.

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court found Ndlovu guilty of raping a relative and he was sentenced to 15 years on 17 October.

His leave to appeal his conviction has been granted by the South Gauteng High Court.

The Sweetie my baby hitmaker was found guilty of raping a relative at his home in Ruimsig in 2013.

The victim, who cannot be named, did not attend the hearing owing to the publicity the trial was generating.

On 28 September, her impact report was read by the State prosecutor, Pratisha Salie.

"I will never be able to be proud of myself and I can’t trust anyone. I will have flashbacks for the rest of my life,” the report read.

Ndlovu was arrested in November 2013.

African News Agency