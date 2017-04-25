Court to visit scene of Van Breda crime

File: The Van Breda family home in Goske Street in the upmarket De Zalze Golf Estate, Stellenbosch. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Siraj Desai is expected to lead a convoy to the scene of the Van Breda axe murders in Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

It is day two of Henri van Breda's trial for the murder of his parents and brother.

He faces charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Van Breda’s parents, Martin and Teresa van Breda, and brother, Rudi, were hacked to death in January 2015.

His sister, Marli, sustained serious head injuries but survived the attack.

On Monday, Van Breda, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

eNCA