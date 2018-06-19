Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Courtney Pieters murder trial postponed

  • South Africa
File: Mortimer Saunders has admitted to killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters last year. Photo: Henk Kruger / ANA

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.

CAPE TOWN – The trial of the man who murdered three-year-old Courtney Pieters has been postponed to Thursday.

This is to allow a pathologist to peruse the transcript of expert witness testimony.

Mortimer Saunders admitted to killing the Elsies River toddler last year.

Last week, a DNA expert testified that he had found a positive match of the accused’s semen on a top worn by Pieters on the day she died.

Saunders has confessed to poisoning, beating, choking and suffocating the child, but he denies raping her.

The State has not accepted his pleas and is prosecuting him on charges of premeditated murder and rape.

