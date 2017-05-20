Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Courtney Pieters' funeral gets under way

  • South Africa
File: President Jacob Zuma has vowed to act on complaints of police inefficiency, in the investigation of the toddler’s case. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Three-year-old Courtney Pieters will be laid to rest in Cape Town.

The funeral service got under way at her home on Saturday morning.

The toddler's body arrived at home and then proceeded to a church.

The little girl was found in a shallow grave not far from her home, after she’d been missing for more than a week.

A man who'd been renting a room in the family home, has been charged with rape, kidnapping and murder, he's due to appear in court again next week.

President Jacob Zuma has visited Courtney’s family and vowed to act on complaints of police inefficiency, in the investigation of the toddler’s case.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close