Courtney Pieters' funeral gets under way

File: President Jacob Zuma has vowed to act on complaints of police inefficiency, in the investigation of the toddler’s case. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Three-year-old Courtney Pieters will be laid to rest in Cape Town.

The funeral service got under way at her home on Saturday morning.

The toddler's body arrived at home and then proceeded to a church.

#CourtneyPieters body arrives at home for the last time. Mom in pink hat, is carrying her child for the last time. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/tKJjvnLwlz — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) May 20, 2017

The little girl was found in a shallow grave not far from her home, after she’d been missing for more than a week.

A man who'd been renting a room in the family home, has been charged with rape, kidnapping and murder, he's due to appear in court again next week.

President Jacob Zuma has visited Courtney’s family and vowed to act on complaints of police inefficiency, in the investigation of the toddler’s case.

eNCA