CPS says all people on its payroll were paid on time

JOHANNESBURG 12 July 2018 - CPS says all the people in its payroll received their money on time. Earlier today Communications Minister, Nomvula Mokonyane accused the company of interfering with the grant payments transition process. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Cash Paymaster Services says all the people on its payroll received their money on time.

Earlier on Thursday Communications Minister, Nomvula Mokonyane accused the company of interfering with the grant payments transition process.

But CPS says it couldn't allow post office staff access to the payroll without a proper handover.

"None of the people who were not paid were on the CPS payroll. We paid about R8-5million in July. The allegation relate to some incidence in May. That was in the beginning of Sapo swap program. Sapo team arrive at the pay point and did so without our knowledge... in accordance with the contract we must ensure safety… since then we haven’t had any similar occurrence,” said Herman Kotze, CEO Net 1.

CPS says it plans to end its contract with Sassa come September.

