CPS wants R194m a month to pay grants

Cash Paymaster Services CEO Serge Belamant speaks to eNCA's Karyn Maughan about its part in the Sassa grant payment crisis.

CAPE TOWN - It's now emerged that the CPS contract will now cost R4.6-billion over two years, or R194-million a month.

President Jacob Zuma has been fielding questions on the Sassa grants crisis during a Q-and-A in Parliament today.

DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane, is again calling for Social Development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, to step down, but the president insists there is no crisis.

He ridiculed calls that he fire Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini as a “funny” notion of how democracy works, saying it was asking too much of him to expect that he dismiss a minister for an event that has not yet transpired.

Zuma was contradicting Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who on Wednesday plainly termed the government’s lack of a system to pay 17-million grants next month a crisis.

The Constitutional Court heard an application from rights groups to force the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to find a lawful means of fulfilling its obligation to pay grants.

An exasperated Mogoeng said it was hard to understand how Dlamini had not spent proverbial sleepless nights ensuring that her core mandate — the payment of welfare grants — was carried out. -- Additional reporting: African News Agency

CPS says it'll accept contract in same terms as previous (illegal) deal - with increase to be determined by Auditor General #SASSA pic.twitter.com/jews2NxnEq — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 16, 2017

BREAKING: Proposed contract between #SASSA and CPS allows data sharing, Grindrod to own information of grant recipents who bank with them pic.twitter.com/SyCxY11sbN — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 16, 2017

Government been vocally critical of alleged sharing of vulnerable grant recipient data.

Yet this part of draft deal they reached with CPS. https://t.co/1YsTlrYgoQ — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 16, 2017

eNCA