CPUT accuses workers of colluding with students

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is accusing recently in-sourced workers of colluding with students to destabilise the institution.

Senior university officials are updating Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training on the latest developments.

“These in-sourced workers are of course in cahoots with students and some of them are securities,” said CPUT Vice Chancellor, Chris Nhlapho.

“When the students are having issues, they are joined by in sourced workers and as a universit,y we are left vulnerable in terms of our security.

“As we speak, we don’t even have securities and are relying on private security. They don’t even want to engage, they want to do that via students”.

Protests erupted this week at the university after clashes between students and private security guards on Monday morning.

Police used rubber bullets to disperse students.

eNCA