Criminal case opened against NW head of health

File: The Hawks confirmed that they are investigating cases of fraud and corruption against head of the North West department of health Dr Thabo Lekalakala.

RUSTENBURG - A criminal case has been opened against the head of the North West Department of Health, Dr Thabo Lekalakala.

The legislature's Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development said on Monday.

"I opened the case against the HOD, not against the premier [Supra Mahumapelo]," a member of the province's portfolio committee on health and social development, Motlalepula Rosho, said.

"It is a fraud and corruption case relating to the Buthelezi ambulance. This is according to the committee resolution that a case must be opened, it is a separate case. It is not related to Mediosa," she said.

It was alleged that the health department had used ARV conditional grants to procure ambulances from private company Buthelezi.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that it is investigating fraud and corruption.

Police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the Hawks received the case on Friday.

"We are in the process of perusing the contents thereof. I will confirm that it is a fraud and corruption case. The parties concerned will not be revealed by us at this stage," she said.

Lekalakala is facing another criminal case after it was alleged the Mediosa company -- which has been linked to the Guptas -- was paid R30-million for a three-year contract that was not put out on tender.

The Hawks raided premier Mahumapelo's office on Thursday, seizing documents relating to alleged maladministration, fraud and corruption to the tune of an estimated R160-million.

African News Agency