Criminals leave pupils hungry, says GDE

Education officials say they’re stealing food meant for hungry pupils.

For most children, it’s their only meal of the day and the Department's now scrambling to replenish stocks before schools open on Monday.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupils need to be fed as they need to focus.

"We are calling on members of the community to assist us in identifying all these culprits," he said.

The department admits it’s worried that schools are becoming easy targets.

Police are currently investigating all three incidents and say no arrests have been made.

* eNCA reporter Sindelo Masikane filed this report.

