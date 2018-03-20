Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

CRL chairperson to appear before Parliament

  • South Africa
File: CRL chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi Xaluva says she warned Parliament about the church. Photo: Werner Beukes/SAPA

CAPE TOWN - The CRL Rights Commission will come face to face with Parliament after blaming it for the eNgcobo shooting.

Five officers and an off-duty soldier were shot dead after a group attacked the eNgcobo police station last month.

Police later raided the controversial Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries church and arrested several suspects.

READ: CRL to approach ConCourt over powers

Seven of the suspects were killed during a shootout with police.

CRL chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi Xaluva says she warned Parliament about the church.

The Commission wants MPs to push forward with legislation to regulate pastors and other religious leaders.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close