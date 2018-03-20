CRL chairperson to appear before Parliament

File: CRL chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi Xaluva says she warned Parliament about the church. Photo: Werner Beukes/SAPA

CAPE TOWN - The CRL Rights Commission will come face to face with Parliament after blaming it for the eNgcobo shooting.

Five officers and an off-duty soldier were shot dead after a group attacked the eNgcobo police station last month.

Police later raided the controversial Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries church and arrested several suspects.

Seven of the suspects were killed during a shootout with police.

CRL chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi Xaluva says she warned Parliament about the church.

The Commission wants MPs to push forward with legislation to regulate pastors and other religious leaders.

eNCA