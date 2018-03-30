Cross-provincial crime prevention operation yields multiple arrests

Drugs and contraband confiscated during a crime-intelligence driven and multi-disciplinary crime prevention operation spanning the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces prior to Easter. Photo: N Cape Provincial Commissioner's Office / Supplied

NORTHERN CAPE - A series of crime prevention operations leading up to the Easter Weekend break has resulted in multiple arrests and been hailed a success by the Northern Cape government in a media release.

The Tri-Lateral Cross Border Operation, a crime-intelligence driven and multi-disciplinary crime prevention operation, spanned the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces.

The operation, which also utilised resources from the departments of Home Affairs and provincial and municipalities' traffic officers, conducted road blocks on cross-provincial primary and secondary roads in order to focus on the transportation of illegal goods including drugs and stolen vehicles.

The media release noted the following results:-

- Traffic fines to the value over R100,000 were issued against motorist for Contravention of Road Traffic Act across three provinces.

- Drugs seized includes crystal meth, dagga, mandrax tablets.

- 28 suspects from the list of wanted suspects were arrested.

- Illicit cigarrets to the value of R200,000 was seized.

- Counterfeit goods to the with an estimated value of R80,000 was confiscated.

- Suspect wa arrested for bribing police officer with R10,000.

- Undocumented persons were arrested.

- Two vehicle seized at the road blocks held, one vehicle was cloned and the other one’s engine number and chassis marks were tempered with, and the suspects were arrested.

eNCA