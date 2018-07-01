CSIR pinpoints cause of devastating Knysna fires

File: Phillip Frost from the CSIR says drone data has helped explain the deadly Knysna fires that killed at least seven people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year. Photo: Knysna Municipality

KNYSNA - Phillip Frost from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says drone data has helped explain the deadly Knysna fires that killed at least seven people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year.

The fires affected almost the entire town, which is some 400-kilometres from Cape Town.

According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, dry and windy conditions resulted in the flare-up of the fire at Elandskraal, northwest of the small town.

Frost says: “We were able to detect a positive lightning strike on the 22nd of March, 2017. It fell right between two satellite overpasses between the 19th and 29th of March. We were able to detect vegetation normally, which showed that vegetation was starting to die after that lightning strike. And from there we were able to use satellite to actually detect the growth of this smouldering fire, which was an underground fire probably, caused by this lightning strike.”

The Western Cape’s unprecedented drought also contributed to the devastating blaze.

“The problem with these disasters and this is the type of a hundred years event, is you’ve got a combination of a number of factors such as the worst drought in a hundred years, the worst storm in thirty years. All of these factors together, plus people living in an urban wildland interface, has created this scenario, unfortunately, where a lightning strike occurring on a north-facing slope in a drought situation creates an underground fire. The fire spreads into the root system and starts spreading slowly, day by day.”

As the town marks one year since the deadly Garden Route fire, residents are still picking up the pieces and rebuilding their lives.

The fire destroyed hundreds of formal and informal homes.

Businesses also took a hit and are still recovering.

eNCA