Mayor De Lille asks Imizamo Yethu fire victims to be patient

File: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lillle visited the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay on Saturday for the first time since the blaze displaced thousands of people last week. Photo: AFP PHOTO/ANNA ZIEMINSKI

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is seeking an urgent interdict to stop to stop people rebuilding at fire-ravaged Imizamo Yethu.

During a visit on Saturday she appealed to victims of the Hout Bay informal settlement to be patient.

Some of the residents have started rebuilding without the city’s approval. De Lille said she understood their frustrations but reconstruction needed to be done fairly and legally.

The city was working on a permanent housing solution, she said.

“The city is aware if the crowding in Imizamo Yethu. That’s why in February already we have started a project building 958 housing opportunities. It’s certainly not going to be enough and now I am trying to convince the community that instead of double stories let's ... accommodate more people closer to transport,” said De Lille.

It was the first time she had visited the informal settlement since the blaze displaced thousands of people last week.

eNCA