Cuban-trained doctors will help drive the NHI programme: Motsoaledi

  • South Africa
File: The trainees will spend the next two years working in the country's public health system. Photo: Pexels / rawpixel

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the Cuban-trained doctors will help drive the NHI programme.

He welcomed back about 250 student doctors who have just returned from studying in Cuba.

Most of them were visibly tired after their flight from Cuba was delayed.

The trainees will spend the next two years working in the country's public health system.

Part of it will include another year of study at South African universities before going to do some community work.

The initiative is part of the long-running Nelson Mandela/Fidel Castro medical programme.

