Customers wait a lot for Takealot Christmas deliveries

JOHANNESBURG, 24 December 2016 - Takealot.com has been battling to fill Father Christmas's shoes and get all the presents delivered by Christmas Day. Some irate customers are complaining that the online retailer has let them down.

JOHANNESBURG - Online shopping site Takealot.com told Santa he didn’t need to make any deliveries this Christmas. But now, some disappointed shoppers will have nothing under the tree.

People have taken to social media to complain that the gifts they ordered online have still not been delivered.

So @TAKEALOT, still no word on order 8993959 done a month ago. I am going to have 1 very disappointed little girl come Xmas day. Not cool! — Jeannette Wentzel (@Nettie_SA) December 22, 2016

1/ @TAKEALOT My order was meant to arrive yesterday, with plenty of time before Christmas. Now it's delayed by 3 *working* days! — Meegan Rourke-McGill (@MeeganR) December 24, 2016

Long queues have formed outside takealot warehouses as people try to claim their purchases.

Takealot has Takealot.com is yet to respond to eNCA's request for comment but has been engaging with customers over social media and e-mail.

eNCA