Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Customers wait a lot for Takealot Christmas deliveries

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, 24 December 2016 - Takealot.com has been battling to fill Father Christmas's shoes and get all the presents delivered by Christmas Day. Some irate customers are complaining that the online retailer has let them down. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Online shopping site Takealot.com told Santa he didn’t need to make any deliveries this Christmas. But now, some disappointed shoppers will have nothing under the tree.

People have taken to social media to complain that the gifts they ordered online have still not been delivered.

Long queues have formed outside takealot warehouses as people try to claim their purchases.

Takealot has Takealot.com is yet to respond to eNCA's request for comment but has been engaging with customers over social media and e-mail.

Watch the full report above.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close