Cyclist killed in Worcester crash

WORCESTER – A cyclist was killed when he was knocked off his bicycle by a car in Samson Street in Worcester in the Western Cape on Sunday afternoon.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene and found the body of a man, believed to be in his 50s, laying in the middle of the road a few feet away from his bicycle.

“Upon assessment, paramedics found that the man had sustained numerous fatal injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the patient and he was declared dead on the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle was apparently not found on the scene. He reportedly drove to the nearby authorities. Local authorities will be launching an investigation into the matter,” Meiring said.



