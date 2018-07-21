UPDATE: KZN ANC announces new leadership

File: The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will know who their new leaders are by Saturday afternoon. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

DURBAN - Members of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have elected their new leaders.

Cde Sipho Hlomuka joins the top 5 and now the provincial treasurer Cde Nomusa Dube-Ncube makes her way in to the from #ANCKZN pic.twitter.com/ccSCwE5Y5B — ANC KZN (@ANCKZN) July 21, 2018

#ANCKZN NEWLY ELECTED TOP 5 Chair Sihle Zikalala, Dep. Chair Mike Mabuyakhulu, Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, Dep. Secretary Sipho Hlomuka & Treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube — ANC KZN (@ANCKZN) July 21, 2018

The announcements were made on Saturday afternoon.

#ANCKZN This is how the battle will look like at the ballot and with @sziks being elected as Provincial Chairperson unopposed along with Nomusa Dube-Ncube as Provincial Treasurer. All others are contested. pic.twitter.com/zFxFwRnOUL — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 20, 2018

Sihle Zikalala's nomination for Provincial Chairperson was unopposed.

#ANCKZN Newly elected ANC KZN chair, Sihle Zikalala says his immediate task is to unite the party in the province. Day three of the 8th provincial conference is underway in Durban. Results for other leadership positions are expected this afternoon.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/tLJc3KXQDA — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 21, 2018

Mike Mabuyakhulu has been elected as the Deputy Chairperson of KwaZulu-Natal and Nomusa Dube Ncube as Treasurer.

Mdumiseni Ntuli was elected as the new Provincial Secretary of KZN.

#ANCKZN Mdumiseni Ntuli is the new Provincial Secretary of KZN. — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 21, 2018

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Saturday afternoon.

#ANCKZN loud chants of, "ANC ANC ANC," as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the conference venue pic.twitter.com/wFWzNEGR05 — S'thembile Cele (@SthembileCel) July 21, 2018

