UPDATE: KZN ANC announces new leadership

  • South Africa
File: The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will know who their new leaders are by Saturday afternoon. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.

DURBAN - Members of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have elected their new leaders.

The announcements were made on Saturday afternoon.

Sihle Zikalala's nomination for Provincial Chairperson was unopposed.

Mike Mabuyakhulu has been elected as the Deputy Chairperson of KwaZulu-Natal and Nomusa Dube Ncube as Treasurer.

Mdumiseni Ntuli was elected as the new Provincial Secretary of KZN.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to close the conference on Saturday afternoon.

