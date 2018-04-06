DA and De Lille at each other's throats, still

File: Patricia de Lille is spreading 'alternative facts' about her disciplinary hearing, according to the DA. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG - The DA's federal council chairperson, James Selfe, says Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille seems determined to misrepresent and spread alternative facts relating to her disciplinary hearing by the party.

De Lille’s assertion that 'nothing much happened in the first 30 days' after the referral of serious and substantive issues pertaining to her conduct was simply untrue, he said in a statement.

In the 30 days after the matter was referred to the federal legal commission (FLC), on 16 January, there was much communication between the FLC and De Lille’s lawyers.

The matter had been treated with the urgency it deserves," Selfe said.

The DA brought an extra charge against De Lille on Tuesday, accusing her of not properly advertising a vacancy.

Her original disciplinary hearing was postponed indefinitely last month.

The mayor accuses the party of trying to bankrupt her.

Selfe said the delays in her disciplinary matter had been largely due to "tardy response time or no response at all from De Lille and/or her legal team as well as numerous delaying tactics, including the submission of various points ... to avoid dealing with the merits of the matter, which have deliberately delayed the proceedings."

Selfe said it was not proper to discuss the findings of the proceedings in the media.

"Ms De Lille is aware of her remedies if she does not agree with the findings of the panel, she knows where to find the high court.

Although we are keen to finalise the matter, it must be treated with the seriousness it deserves and as such, it may take time. The new panel must fully engage with all relevant materials and apply their minds fully."

The DA heads into it's Federal Congress this weekend.

eNCA