DA announces premier candidates ahead of 2019 election

File: The Democratic Alliance has received a total of 31 applications from premier candidates across the country ahead of the 2019 national and provincial elections. Photo: Twitter / @zilevandamme

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has received a total of 31 applications from premier candidates across the country ahead of the 2019 national and provincial elections, the party said on Sunday.

"The DA stood alone in South Africa for running a candidate list process which was transparent and sought to attract only the best candidates across the country," DA federal council chairman James Selfe said.

"The selection process was rigorous to ensure that the pool from which members of provincial legislatures, members of parliament, and premier candidates were picked from was extensive and had people dedicated to the democratic project. "We are the only party that runs a process as transparent as this."

"As we head towards the 2019 election campaign, the DA will field candidates which have been selected by selection panels comprising members of the federal executive and provincial executives. This Friday [June 29] we received a total of 31 applications from premier candidates across the country. These nominees will appear before selection panels in their respective provinces and a candidate will be selected from the process.

"The DA prides itself about this competitive process, because our aim is to end up with candidates who will take our offer to the voters and represent their interests," Selfe said.

Premier candidates were: Western Cape - Fazloodien Abrahams, Bonginkosi Success Madikizela, David Maynier, Kelly Baloyi, Jacobus MacFarlane, Alan Winde, and Micheal Mack.

Gauteng - Stanford Makashule Gana, Wendy Alexander, Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha, Rachel Katleo Mathebe, Ghaleb Cachalia, Johannes Page, Karabo Grace Tledima, Refiloe Ntsekhe, and Solly Tshepiso Msimanga.

North West - Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha, Tutu Faleni, Thabo Selepe, Patrick Sesana, and Karabo Grace Tledima.

KwaZulu-Natal - Zwakele Maxwell Mncwango and Zoe Moore. Northern Cape - Andrew Louw. Limpopo - Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha, Tshedza Tshivhasa Sikhwari, Jacobus Frederik Smalle, and Rembuluwani Thelma Marole.

Free State - Coreen Malherbe and Semakaleng Patricia Kopane. Eastern Cape - Mzwenqaba Bhanga.

"The country needs total change. We are faced with rampant crime and corruption and a growing number of unemployed South Africans, the DA is the only organisation that can make the difference needed."

"As the only party that has consistently grown every election cycle we remain resolute in governing the Western Cape with an increased majority and becoming the largest party in Northern Cape and Gauteng and this requires ensuring that we have the best candidates to deliver the change that South Africa desperately needs," Selfe said.

African News Agency