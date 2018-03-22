Deal to pay Zuma's legal fees unlawful: DA

Lester Kiewit speaks to DA member James Selfe regarding the Zuma legal fees agreement Video: eNCA

PARLIAMENT - Opposition parties want clarity on an agreement between the presidency and Jacob Zuma, regarding the payment of Zuma's legal fees, dating back to 2006.

This relates to legal matters arising from the so-called spy tapes saga.

"We very keen to get this agreement because we think this is illegal. We have been given assurance that we will get it," said James Selfe, federal executive chairperson of the DA.

The state has agreed to pay the former president's legal fees pending the outcomes of his cases.

President Jacob Zuma wants his legal fees waived. Reporter @XoliMngambi unpacking this now on #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/MLuSN5qA3l — eNCA (@eNCA) February 9, 2018

The former president is facing charges of fraud, racketeering, money-laundering and corruption.

Zuma denies the allegations.

So far Zuma's legal fees for various cases cost the state R15.3-million.

eNCA