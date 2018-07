CAPE TOWN - The DA says it's agreed terms with Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille to a speedy disciplinary process next month.

The DC will take place over three days and be open to the media.

On Thursday the party officially withdrew its motion of no confidence in De Lille.

The DA's Federal Council Deputy Chair, Natasha Mazzone, talks to eNCA's Cathy Mohlahlana.

