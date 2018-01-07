DA denies 'using' De Lille

File: The Da is siscussing the fate of suspended Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille on Sunday. Photo: AFP / Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG - The DA has denied reports that it wants to get rid of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille after using her to get coloured votes in the Western Cape.

The party's federal executive is meeting on Sunday to consider De Lille's reasons she should not resign.

It accuses her of turning a blind eye to corruption.

But political analyst and professor Bheki Mngomezulu told IOL De Lille had become dispensable to the party after securing the coloured vote.

DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said this is a shallow analysis.

"There are some problems in the city of Cape Town that are very serious on the face of it. They are being investigated both within the party and by the council. The very important question is how this happened on Miss De Lille's watch," he said.

"As much as we expect accountability from the ruling party, we also expect the same from our ranks. So all that we have done with Miss De Lille [is say]: 'These are the problems. Can you tell us why you should not be held accountable for what has happened under your mayorship."

De Lille submitted her defence on Friday.

It is expected she will know within a week whether she will continue as mayor.

