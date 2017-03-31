DA fails in bid to halt cabinet swearing-in

File. The DA has failed in its High Court bid to halt the new cabinet swearing-in ceremony this evening. President Jacob Zuma (pictured) appointed new members of the National Executive on Thursday night. Photo: Gallo images//Die Burger/Denzil Maregele

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has failed in its court application to frustrate the efforts to swear in the new ministers which President Jacob Zuma appointed last night.

That swearing will go ahead at 6pm at the president's official residence in Pretoria.

"This is like a restraining order - we are trying to restrain the President from doing this country more harm," the DA had said earlier.

The party had filed papers in the Western Cape High Court seeking an urgent interdict to halt the swearing-in of what they deemed to be Zuma’s compromised cabinet members.

