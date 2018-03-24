Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

DA launches petition to save mayor Trollip

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s bid to remove Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) mayor, Athol Trollip. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s bid to remove Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (NMBM) mayor Athol Trollip.

The party called on the public to reject next month’s vote of no confidence in the mayor.

The EFF vowed to punish Trollip for his party’s stance on land expropriation without compensation.

With time running out before the possibility of the mayor's removal, the DA says the firebrand EFF's actions undermine the will of the people.

 

