DA launches petition to save mayor Trollip

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s bid to remove Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) mayor, Athol Trollip. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s bid to remove Nelson Mandela Bay Metro (NMBM) mayor Athol Trollip.

The party called on the public to reject next month’s vote of no confidence in the mayor.

The EFF wants to remove Mayor @AtholT so that they can return NMB to the corrupt ANC, and help them steal from the poor.



Sign this petition to #SaveNMB: https://t.co/p25oFCH81W — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 24, 2018

The EFF vowed to punish Trollip for his party’s stance on land expropriation without compensation.

Malema: we have taken the decision to remove the Mayor of PE. Some are asking why not yet and Mashaba, the mayor of DA in PE is a white man. We are touching them where it matters most! Trollip will not be a mayor after the 6th of April. #RegisterToVoteEFF — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 4, 2018

With time running out before the possibility of the mayor's removal, the DA says the firebrand EFF's actions undermine the will of the people.

eNCA