Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

DA MPs, leaders face off over 'patronage amendment"

  • South Africa
File: DA leader Mmusi Maimane. 32 DA MP’s and MPL’s objected to the provincial leaders' inclusion in their interview processes and have dubbed it as the “Patronage Amendment.” Photo: Dianne Hawker / eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called a special Federal Executive (FedEx) meeting for this weekend at their new headquarters in Johannesburg after a number of senior party Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Provincial Legislatures (MPLs) objected to provincial leaders sitting in on their interviews to return to their deployments.

Seven Provincial leaders, excluding Western Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, have threatened to resign if they are excluded from the selection panels of the party’s interviews for MPs and MPLs.

 

 

WATCH: DA denies reports of possible split

32 DA MPs and MPLs objected to the provincial leaders' inclusion in the interview processes and have dubbed it the “Patronage Amendment,” saying this would give provincial leaders extra powers. 

 

 

 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close