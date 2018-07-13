DA MPs, leaders face off over 'patronage amendment"

File: DA leader Mmusi Maimane. 32 DA MP’s and MPL’s objected to the provincial leaders' inclusion in their interview processes and have dubbed it as the “Patronage Amendment.” Photo: Dianne Hawker / eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called a special Federal Executive (FedEx) meeting for this weekend at their new headquarters in Johannesburg after a number of senior party Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Provincial Legislatures (MPLs) objected to provincial leaders sitting in on their interviews to return to their deployments.

Seven Provincial leaders, excluding Western Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, have threatened to resign if they are excluded from the selection panels of the party’s interviews for MPs and MPLs.

#DAFedEx Here are some of the extracts of the letter these ‘Senior’ Members of Parliament and Legislatures have sent to DA Leaders attending the Special FedEx Tomorrow. They stipulate that they don’t want Provincial Leaders as part of the selection panel. pic.twitter.com/FNieDgCf97

— Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 13, 2018

32 DA MPs and MPLs objected to the provincial leaders' inclusion in the interview processes and have dubbed it the “Patronage Amendment,” saying this would give provincial leaders extra powers.

#DAFedEx Here is the list of the 32 DA MP’s and MPL’s who don’t want Provincial leaders to form part of the selection panel for the party’s deployment for the 2019 5th Parliament.They’ve dubbed it as the “Patronage Amendment” saying this would give Provincial leaders extra powers pic.twitter.com/gyyn45y0dT

— Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 13, 2018

eNCA