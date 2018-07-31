UPDATE: DA, consumers call for urgent intervention in 'exorbitant fuel' hikes

File: Tshwane residents, activists, taxi operators and religious people are being encouraged to join the #StopTheTaxAttack picket. Photo: Pixabay / PublicDomainPictures

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance and several taxi organisations have called on the government to act on the rising fuel costs and VAT.

The party was joined by Outa, taxi associations, ordinary South Africans and the Freedom Movement.

"Sell the airline. Let's take the money and make sure our people can at least afford transport!" - @MmusiMaimane



The money is there. The government can #StopTheTaxAttack if they cut corruption! pic.twitter.com/yKsMIDWQpu — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 31, 2018

They marched to the National Treasury in Pretoria to call on the government to reduce the burden on consumers.

We have a plan to #StopTheTaxAttack, and it's time for the government to take action, and stop taking money out of the pockets of South Africans!#fuelpricehike pic.twitter.com/weefJZqYVq — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 30, 2018

A memorandum will be handed over to Treasury with a list of demands.

They want government to reduce the Road Accident Fund and general fuel levies by R1 per litre or 20 percent.

They believe this will allow the price of petrol to drop to below R15 a litre.

Tshwane residents, activists, taxi operators and religious people are being encouraged to join the #StopTheTaxAttack picket.

Join #OUTA, other org's + #TaxiAssociations tomorrow at 10h00 at Church Square to protest against #FuelHikes. Or use our PRINTABLE posters (see link) to stage your own protest wherever you are, then share with us online. Please RT #StopFuelingAround https://t.co/9dTcPoCUaI pic.twitter.com/0id8MlKMTq — OUTA (@OUTASA) July 30, 2018

Members of the regional National Taxi Alliance and the South African National Taxi Council are expected to take part.

eNCA