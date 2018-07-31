DStv Channel 403
UPDATE: DA, consumers call for urgent intervention in 'exorbitant fuel' hikes

  • South Africa
File: Tshwane residents, activists, taxi operators and religious people are being encouraged to join the #StopTheTaxAttack picket. Photo: Pixabay / PublicDomainPictures

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance and several taxi organisations have called on the government to act on the rising fuel costs and VAT.

The party was joined by Outa, taxi associations, ordinary South Africans and the Freedom Movement.

 

 

They marched to the National Treasury in Pretoria to call on the government to reduce the burden on consumers.

 

A memorandum will be handed over to Treasury with a list of demands.

They want government to reduce the Road Accident Fund and general fuel levies by R1 per litre or 20 percent.

They believe this will allow the price of petrol to drop to below R15 a litre.

Tshwane residents, activists, taxi operators and religious people are being encouraged to join the #StopTheTaxAttack picket.

Members of the regional National Taxi Alliance and the South African National Taxi Council are expected to take part.

eNCA

