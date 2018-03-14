DA concerned as 44 Esidimeni patients still missing

File: About 44 former Life Esidimeni patients are still unaccounted for, according to the DA's shadow health MEC Jack Bloom. Photo: Gallo / Deon Raath

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) raised concerns about the pace of attempts to find the 44 missing former Life Esidimeni patients.

DA shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said former Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramakgopa had already admitted that 44 patients were still unaccounted for.

“According to Ramokgopa, 30 of the missing patients were supposed to have been sent to NGOs [non-governmental organisations], six to their families, five to the Cullinan Care Centre, one to Weskoppies Hospital and the destination of two others is unknown,” Bloom said in a statement.

“The names of three of the patients are unknown and four others have incomplete names.”

Bloom claims Ramokgopa refused to respond to his suggestion that photographs should be provided to assist in finding the missing patients.

The shadow MEC believes it is the best way for the public and the media to assist in locating the missing patients.

He further claimed nine of the missing patients were still receiving a grant from Sassa, but even they had not been traced.

Bloom fears that it is increasingly unlikely that all the missing patients will be found.

eNCA