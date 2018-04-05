Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

It's all systems go for national congress: DA

  • South Africa
File: The Democratic Alliance says it’s all systems go for its national congress this weekend. Its leader Mmusi Maimane's released the party’s policy discussion document on Thursday. Photo: eNCA / Bianca Ackroyd

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it’s all systems go for its national congress this weekend.

Its leader Mmusi Maimane's released the party’s policy discussion document on Thursday.

 

 

The DA said they're not against land redistribution - they simply don’t agree with land expropriation without compensation.

Maimane said the land question will form part of the party’s policy discussions this weekend.

Maimane: ANC, EFF trying to make black farmers permanent tenants of state

He's called for an equity land share scheme instead of expropriation.

“It can’t be far that people don’t have land. We need to share land but not Expropriate it without compensation. We are proposing that there must be land share equity and people must get title deeds for the RDP Houses they get.”

 

 

He also said South Africa’s sluggish economic growth will come under discussion at the congress.

Maimane said the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) will have dire consequences on the poor.

“We are against the increase of VAT to 15% if we were to gain power we would reverse it back to 14%,” said Maimane.

The DA's head of policy Dr Gwen Ngwenya added that cities need to be at the centre of economic growth.

 

 

“We are proposing city-led economic growths. If you look at it already 68 percent of Economic outputs come from the cities and that’s where all the people are.”

The party kicks off its congress on Friday at the Pretoria Expo Centre.

More than a thousand delegates are expected to attend and discuss the party's policy direction.

eNCA

