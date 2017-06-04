DA says Public Protector to probe Dlamini-Zuma's VIP protection

File: The DA said Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's use of VIP presidential protection as she campaigned was clearly another ANC abuse of public money. Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector's office is investigating the VIP security afforded to former AU commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The SAPS has confirmed Dlamini-Zuma received VIP protection while on the ANC campaign trail after her stint at the AU had ended.

The DA says this is an abuse of power and has criticised Police Minister Fikile Mbalula for allowing it to continue.

The party says there's a lack of policing in the country and the money could be better spent.

"The Dlamini-Zuma VIP scandal showed that the ANC chose to protect their own leaders instead of protecting the citizens they were supposed to serve from the criminal threats on the streets and in their homes every day," DA spokesman Zakhele Mbhele said.

Mbhele said the party looks forward to a thorough and swift investigation.

African News Agency