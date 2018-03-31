DA sends season's greetings to South Africans

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has passed season's greetings to members of the Christian and Jewish faiths. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has wished members of the Christian faith a blessed and reflective Easter, and members of the Jewish faith a happy Passover.

"Easter is a time for celebration and remembrance as Christians reflect on their faith, forgiveness, and love for one another. Good Friday and Easter Sunday are two of the most holy days on the annual Christian calendar, signifying the sacrifice of Christ, and the message of hope and new life," he said.

"Passover marks the deliverance from oppression and the steady progress of humanity toward freedom over the centuries. To South Africans of the Jewish faith we wish a blessed and meaningful Pesach, a time to be with loved ones. May this special time of reflection and remembrance be spent with loved and cherished ones.

"With the increased traffic volumes on the country’s roads over this coming weekend, I appeal to all road users to travel safely, remain cautious and vigilant, and be mindful of all other road users," Maimane said.

African News Agency