DA slams R1.6m budget allocated for reed dance

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance DA has slammed the R1.6-million budget allocated by the Ethekwini municipality for the annual reed dance set to take place next week at Enyokeni Palace KwaNongoma north of KwaZulu Natal.



The party says it supports the reed dance but has a problem with the budget set by the municipality to cater for expenditure on transport and the hiring of a carpet.

It says there was no need for the municipality to spend R500,000 hiring a carpet that can be bought for less than half that price.

According to the party R500,000 will also be used on transport and accommodation for councillors to accompany maidens to the dance.

eNCA