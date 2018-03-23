DA to challenge decision to pay for Zuma's legal costs

File: Former president Jacob Zuma faces prosecution on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering for allegedly taking bribes over a multi-billion rand arms deal signed in the 1990s. Photo: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The DA will file papers in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday to stop the state from paying former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees.

"Zuma should not be entitled to a single cent of the people's money and the DA will now fight to ensure this," said DA federal chairman James Selfe.

According to Selfe, Zuma has already spent R15.3-million defending himself against corruption allegations linked to the arms deal affair.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the actions by Zuma in the criminal allegations against him took place while he was a government official, at both a provincial and then later at a national level.

"The acts on the basis of which it is alleged that the former President committed criminal offences took place during his tenure as a government official both at provincial and later at national level," wrote Ramaphosa in a letter to the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party.

Ramaphosa added that the government had forced Zuma to agree to pay back the legal aid if he was found to have "acted in his personal capacity and own interest in the commission of the alleged offences".

Zuma resigned as president last month under pressure from his ruling African National Congress party in the wake of a slew of corruption scandals.

Last week it was announced that he would face prosecution on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering for allegedly taking bribes over a multi-billion rand arms deal signed in the 1990s.

AFP