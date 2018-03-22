DA to decide whether to grant media access in De Lille hearing

File: The media will find out on Thursday whether the Democratic Alliance will grant them access to Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The media will find out on Thursday whether the Democratic Alliance (DA) will grant them access to Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing.

The embattled Cape Town mayor wants the hearing open to the public.

But the DA wants it to be heard behind closed doors.

De Lille's threatened to drag the party to court should it refuse to grant the media access.

She's accused of bringing the party into disrepute.

On Tuesday, the parties spent hours dealing with technical matters, including the composition of the disciplinary panel.

The hearing is set for Thursday and Friday.

