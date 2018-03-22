Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

DA to decide whether to grant media access in De Lille hearing

  • South Africa
File: The media will find out on Thursday whether the Democratic Alliance will grant them access to Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The media will find out on Thursday whether the Democratic Alliance (DA) will grant them access to Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearing.

The embattled Cape Town mayor wants the hearing open to the public.

But the DA wants it to be heard behind closed doors.

READ: De Lille survives no-confidence vote

De Lille's threatened to drag the party to court should it refuse to grant the media access.

She's accused of bringing the party into disrepute.

READ: 'My focus must be to clear my name': De Lille

On Tuesday, the parties spent hours dealing with technical matters, including the composition of the disciplinary panel.

The hearing is set for Thursday and Friday.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close