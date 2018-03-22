DA to file papers in high court over Zuma legal fees

File: In 2006, the Presidency agreed to cover Jacob Zuma's legal costs, with the understanding that he'll pay back the money if convicted.

JOHANNESBURG - The DA intends filing papers in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday to stop the state from paying former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave more clarity on the matter.

Ramaphosa says the actions by Zuma in the criminal allegations against him took place while he was a government official, at both a provincial and then later at a national level.

“For this reason, the State Attorney decided that it was appropriate to grant the request of the former President, subject to the condition that he make an undertaking (which he did) to refund monies thus spent should it be found that he acted in his personal capacity and own interest in the commission of the alleged offences,” President Ramphosa said in a statement.

The DA also wants Zuma to pay back the R15.3-million already spent paying his lawyers in other cases since he became president.

DA federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, spoke to eNCA's Vuyo Mvoko about why the party believes it is "nonsensical and illegal" to let taxpayers cover Zuma's legal costs.

eNCA