DA to give update on Zille disciplinary process

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance will give an update on its disciplinary process against Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.

That's over her Twitter statements on colonialism.

The issue has been shrouded in secrecy, which one analyst believes is a sign that all is not well within the leadership of the official opposition.

It’s been almost two months since Zille was charged by the DA’s federal executive for a series of pro-colonialism tweets that caused a social media storm.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane has been forced to reshuffle his Shadow Cabinet after news broke that veteran MP Wilmot James is leaving the party for a year to take up a professorship position in the United States.

However, speculation is rife that James’s departure is due to internal party frictions and that this might be Maimane putting his own stamp on the party.

Political anaylst Sanusha Naidu said she thinks it’s about how Maimane is going to take the party forward outside these traditional spaces.

"Obviously that’s a defining moment, but I think my gut feeling seems to indicate that he is also fighting internal battles."

Naidu says it’s difficult to conclude if this Zille’s political life hangs in the balance.

