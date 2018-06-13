UPDATE: Public Protector apologises to MPs for no-show

File: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to appear before Parliament on Wednesday.

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday apologised to MPs for her no-show at a meeting last week due to a "family emergency".

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in Parliament before the Justice Portfolio Comm to answer questions. She was due to be here last week but cancelled citing a family emergency @eNCA pic.twitter.com/Jk99EcNmlU — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) June 13, 2018

Last week, Mkhwebane failed to appear before the committee.

Mkhwebane was meant to answer questions about allegations she made appointments to her office outside the dictates of the Public Finance Management Act.

Democratic Alliance MP Werner Horn said the fact that she sent a letter to the committee late on Tuesday, instead of calling the committee, was an indication she held Parliament in contempt.

"I would like to again apologise for not being able to make it on the 6th of June and I've tried my best to attend because we've already made the arrangements....," Mkhwebane said without providing Parliament's justice portfolio committee with details of the family emergency.

MPs accepted her apology, with some though still bemoaning the late notice of her cancelling the meeting.

"On a very serious note, those who were present on that meeting last week, we felt very much disrespected," said African National Congress (ANC) MP Madipoane Mothapo.

Justice Chair Dr Mathole Motshekga says “media reports about the PP have been disturbing as she has been forced to say Parliamentariams are interfering in her work and that’s a very serious suggestion. What’s led her to say this? #PublicProtector @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) June 13, 2018

#PublicProtector Mkhwebane says she has written a personal letter to the Chair explaining why she is no longer delegating certain duties to her Deputy..and it’s up to @KevinMalunga to disclose those personal details..@eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) June 13, 2018

