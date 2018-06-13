Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

UPDATE: Public Protector apologises to MPs for no-show

  • South Africa
File: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to appear before Parliament on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday apologised to MPs for her no-show at a meeting last week due to a "family emergency".

Last week, Mkhwebane failed to appear before the committee.

Mkhwebane was meant to answer questions about allegations she made appointments to her office outside the dictates of the Public Finance Management Act.

Democratic Alliance MP Werner Horn said the fact that she sent a letter to the committee late on Tuesday, instead of calling the committee, was an indication she held Parliament in contempt.

"I would like to again apologise for not being able to make it on the 6th of June and I've tried my best to attend because we've already made the arrangements....," Mkhwebane said without providing Parliament's justice portfolio committee with details of the family emergency.

MPs accepted her apology, with some though still bemoaning the late notice of her cancelling the meeting.

"On a very serious note, those who were present on that meeting last week, we felt very much disrespected," said African National Congress (ANC) MP Madipoane Mothapo.

African News Agency

