'DA turned down my crime fighting skills': Lennit Max

File: Police Minister Bheki Cele’s newly appointed special advisor, Lennit Max says he took the government job because he was frustrated his skills and expertise were not utalised by the DA. Photo: Gallo / Steve Eggington

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele’s newly appointed special advisor, Lennit Max says the DA declined his offer to be part of a crime fighting unit.

Max says he took the government job because he was frustrated his skills and expertise were not utalised by the DA.

"The decision to join the national government was also born from my frustrations for not being allowed to use my skills and expertise whilst in the DA," he said.

"As a trained police officer I could no longer sit idle… I approached the leadership, I offered my skills but it was declined. This not only frustrated but angered me,” Max said.

eNCA