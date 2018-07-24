DA, civil society bodies planning protest against fuel hikes

File: The official opposition is partnering with various civil organisations, including the taxi industry, to protest recent fuel price increases. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on South Africans to protest against high petrol costs.

The party is partnering with various organisations, including the taxi industry, to protest recent increases.

There have been four petrol-price hikes since the beginning of this year.

The DA's planned mass action will include pickets at the National Treasury's Pretoria offices.

Organisers are demanding the fuel levy be reduced by 20 percent.

In a bid to put the brakes on escalating fuel costs, protest is planned for Tuesday next week where all roads will lead to the capital city.

“If you take a taxi, see you at church square. If you’re are a taxi driver see you at church square, because we must send a message to this government that people of this country are adversely affected by decisions of this government,” DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.

The call for mass protest against fuel increases comes as petrol is at a record high, costing over R16 per litre.

But Maimane insists he's not looking to score political points - he says the call is motivated by lack of leadership in government.

“We can’t simply allow this government to sit back and say they are vulnerable to international forces and therefore they can’t do anything that’s nonsense, it’s an uncaring government that would respond in that way to say we are victims of commodity pricing.”

One organization and two regional taxi associations boasting over six thousand members have already committed to being part of the march.

The protesters believe the current fuel levy is the reason motorists are digging deeper to fill up their tanks.

The organisations want the levy cut to bring the cost of petrol to below the R15 mark.

“The fuel tax and fuel levies are being used to top up other areas of inefficiencies as well as corruption,” said Ben Theron of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).

eNCA