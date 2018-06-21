DA will question 70 year-old NW Premier's role on controversial contracts

File: Tebogo Job Mokgoro was named on Thursday as the replacement for beleaguered Supra Mahumapelo. He will be sworn in on Friday. Photo: Twitter Photo

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West says it will question 70 year-old new provincial Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro on contracts he signed while he was acting Director General (DG) as soon as he assumes office.

Makgoro was named on Thursday as the replacement for beleaguered Supra Mahumapelo.

He will be sworn in on Friday, but the DA’s provincial leader in North West says the party is expecting answers as soon as he [Makgoro] starts his new role.

WATCH: DA North West Provincial Leader Joe McGluwa speaks to eNCA's @AldrinSampear about the appointment of #TebogoMokgoro as the new #NorthWest premier. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/f8UCWCSgVl — eNCA (@eNCA) June 21, 2018

“The DA will ask questions on the role he played as far as the Nepo Data is concerned, the signing of the agreements, and every other development within the department,” McGluwa said.

He [McGluwa] does however not see the difference in the appointment of Makgoro as the province’s new head.

“Here is someone in the in the person of Professor Job Makgora, is actually a different face but the same ANC. He was in the office of the premier.”

McGluwa says they will continue monitoring the situation in the province because the debacle in North West is as a result of the party placing pressure on the ANC.

“At the end of the day we will lay still, we will ask questions, we will monitor the 100 days in office and we will monitor and play our role.”

