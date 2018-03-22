Dagga worth R36 Million recovered in Colesberg

FILE: Spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said on Wednesday during an operation the Cluster Task Team, Colesberg and Crime Prevention members recovered dagga weighing 244 kg from the truck. Photo: Flickr / Brett Levin

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects, aged 34, 36 and 50, were arrested after they were found with dagga worth R36 million, Northern Cape police said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said on Wednesday during an operation the Cluster Task Team, Colesberg and Crime Prevention members recovered dagga weighing 244 kg from the truck.

“The truck was stopped along the N1 about 10 km's outside Colesberg to Hanover on Wednesday at about 18:00. The truck was en’ route from Mpumalanga to Cape Town,” said Ramatseba.

Ramatseba said the suspects were expected to appear before the local magistrate's court soon.

Police investigations are continuing.

African News Agency