Dagga worth R70k seized in KZN, four men arrested

File: Dagga with a street value of R70,000 was seized by police in the Ilenge area of KwaZulu-Natal this week. Photo: Flickr / Brett Levin

JOHANNESBURG – Four men are expected to appear in the Tugela Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, charged with possession of dagga.

The Nhlanhleni police in Pomeroy arrested the four and recovered five bags of dagga, with the street value of more than R70,000, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

“On Monday, at 10..30pm the members were conducting their crime-prevention duties in the Ilenge area preventing smuggling of drugs and illegal firearms. While performing their duties, they saw a suspicious-looking red Toyota Tazz vehicle with four occupants on the gravel road,” Zwane said.

“The vehicle was stopped and searched by the members. Five bags full of dagga were found in the vehicle. All four suspects were arrested and charged accordingly.”

Acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa said the area in which the dagga was found was known as one where the plant was easily available; cultivated and sold to other provinces.

African News Agency