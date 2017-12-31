Dangerous spring tide in SA

File: Bathers, anglers, boaters, paddlers, coastal hikers and walkers and sail boarders, to exercise extreme caution around the coastline in light of the full moon spring tide now in full effect. Photo: via Pixabay.com

CAPE TOWN – The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urgently appealed to the public – bathers, anglers, boaters, paddlers, coastal hikers and walkers and sail boarders, to exercise extreme caution around the coastline in light of the full moon spring tide now in full effect.

The full moon spring tide will peak on Tuesday, 2 January, and will continue to have an effect on coastline waters until the end of this coming week, the NSRI said in a statement.

“NSRI are urging responsible and safe behaviour in and around all water over the new year’s celebrations. NSRI are appealing to the public not to set off red distress flares and sky lanterns during the new year’s celebrations,” the statement said.

According to the NSRI, spring tides happen at every full moon and at every new moon, affecting coastal waters by causing a higher than normal high tide and lower than normal low tide, with rip currents being stronger than normal.

Rip currents are a natural flowing river or channel of water moving out to sea against the incoming waves. Some rip currents have surface water strength while others have underwater strength and it depends on the topography of the coastline, including factors such as natural phenomenon of rocks, islands, river mouths, gullies and manmade structures such as walls, jetties or harbours.

African News Agency