Dangor expected to file affidavit in ConCourt

The affidavit relates to another filed by Minister Bathabile Dlamini that blames Sassa officials -- including Dangor and CEO Thokozani Magwaza -- for the grants debacle.

Dlamini blamed them while justifying why she shouldn’t pay for legal costs relating to the matter.

Magwaza says that Dlamini lied about the crisis when she claimed that she only knew that Sassa couldn’t take over the grants in October last year.

The Sassa CEO also says that it was Minister Dlamini who was convinced that an internal solution to the crisis would not be found.

He also says Dlamini was against using local banks and the post office to pay the grants.

