Dangor weighs in on Dlamini's role in Sassa crisis

  • South Africa
File: Zane Dangor has weighed in on Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Zane Dangor has weighed in on Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis.

In an affidavit filed with the Constitutional Court, the former Social Development Director General says Dlamini deliberately created the crisis to allow Net1 to hold onto the unlawful contract.

Dangor says the minister repeatedly dismissed his attempts to avoid the impending crisis which included approaching banks and the Post Office.

His affidavit supports Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza's version of events.

Magwaza told the Constitutional Court that the minister's account contained inaccuracies.

