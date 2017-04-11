Dangor weighs in on Dlamini's role in Sassa crisis

File: Zane Dangor has weighed in on Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - Zane Dangor has weighed in on Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis.



In an affidavit filed with the Constitutional Court, the former Social Development Director General says Dlamini deliberately created the crisis to allow Net1 to hold onto the unlawful contract.

Dangor says the minister repeatedly dismissed his attempts to avoid the impending crisis which included approaching banks and the Post Office.

His affidavit supports Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza's version of events.

Zane Dangor tells Concourt how so many good people tried to help make sure grants were paid out and how Minister belittled him #SASSA @eNCA pic.twitter.com/KClIOLpGlH — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) April 10, 2017

Former Soc Dev DG on how Bathabile Dlamini did everything she could to stop #SASSA paying grants and his she lied @eNCA pic.twitter.com/Nm6KSpIxUp — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) April 10, 2017

Former Soc Dev DG Zane Dangor tells Concourt of how he was demeaned in front of his staff, called racist and sexist by the Minister. #SASSA pic.twitter.com/6hNHkHRzHb — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) April 10, 2017

Magwaza told the Constitutional Court that the minister's account contained inaccuracies.

