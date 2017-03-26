DA's Federal Executive to decide Zille's fate

File: Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille. The Democratic Alliance’s Federal Executive is expected to meet this week to decide if she should be sanctioned for her tweets about colonialism. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s Federal Executive will decide whether to continue with disciplinary action against Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille.

The party’s Federal Legal Commission chairperson, Glynnis Breytenbach met with Zille on Saturday at a secret location after complaints were laid against Zille over offensive tweets.

There are calls for Zille to step down, following the series of tweets that appeared to defend colonialism.

Zille hasn’t been charged, but she could face heavy sanctions.

"I'll finalise my report before I go to the airport. I'll send it to the Federal Executive. And then they must deal with it the way they see fit. It's not my prerogative. It's not my job. And I have nothing to say or do about that procedure," said Breytenbach.

She said the matter was no longer in her hands once she submits her report to the Federal Executive.

The Federal Executive will meet at a later stage to discuss the Zille matter.

The Federal Legal Commission (FLC) that met on Saturday morning clarified that Zille did not attend and her matter did not come up.

"I can safely say we never discussed this matter once," said Breytenbach.

This was after earlier reports had indicated the FLC would be deciding whether Zille should face a disciplinary committee for her social media posts.

Political Analyst Sanusha Naidu said that any action taken against Zille will have an impact on the image of the party.

"This could definintely be a PR-damaging thing for them. So obviously they have to think about what kind of discussions, what action they are going to take. And of course, this is Helen Zille, former leader of the party, Western Cape premier. So there's a lot at stake of image, branding, and support."

Zille also faces a challenge from outside her party.

Next week the Western Cape Provincial legislature will have a debate on her offending tweets, which could lay bare possible divisions inside the party's provincial caucus.

