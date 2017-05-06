Nqaba Bhanga elected DA Eastern Cape leader

Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as the leader of the Democratic Allaince in the Eastern Cape. Photo: Twitter.com /@Our_DA

EAST LONDON – Nqaba Bhanga has been elected Democratic Alliance Eastern Cape leader at the DA’s provincial congress in East London, the party said on Saturday.

“While the election was a close one a clear winner emerged by a majority of votes,” spokeswoman and presiding officer at the congress Anchen Dreyer said.

The newly elected leader of the Eastern Cape DA is Ngaba Bhanga #eNCA pic.twitter.com/aGO3PIDFbb — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) May 6, 2017

The vote and the vote count proceeded without a single query, objection, or contest, and that was testament to the DA commitment to free and fair elections, she said.

“The new DA Eastern Cape leadership is charged with continuing to create positive change in the Eastern Cape and working to continue growing the DA to provide opportunities to more and more people in this province.

“The DA is indebted to the outgoing DA Eastern Cape leadership, and especially Athol Trollip, as he now focuses on bringing increasing change to Nelson Mandela Bay [metro municipality],” Dreyer said.

The full complement of newly-elected DA Eastern Cape leadership is provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga; two deputy provincial leaders Bobby Stevenson and Terence Fritz; provincial chairman Andrew Whitfield; and three deputy provincial chairmen Yusuf Cassim, Kobus Botha, and Marshall von Buchenroder.

African News Agency