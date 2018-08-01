Bail date set for man accused of KZN taxi ambush

File: A 35-year-old man has appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for the Colenso taxi massacre in which 12 people were murdered. Photo: @TheMikeAppel.

DURBAN – The man who is believed to be involved in the Colenso taxi massacre in which 12 people were murdered will appear for a formal bail application on August 6.

The 35-year-old man, who cannot be named or photographed due to the sensitive nature of the case, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place on Saturday 21 July on the R74 near Colenso in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Eleven people died at the scene while one man died later in hospital. Over 250 bullets were sprayed during the incident.

The dead were members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association, based in Gauteng.

They had been attending a funeral in Matimatolo, west of Ladysmith.

The attack sparked nationwide condemnation and led police minister Bheki Cele to establish a special task team to make quick arrests.

The man, who has private legal representation, was arrested in the Sydenham area of Durban. He is facing one count of being in possession of 73 live rounds of AK47 ammunition.

African News Agency