Date set for De Lille's disciplinary hearing: Selfe

File: The DA is accusing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille of bringing the party into disrepute. She denies this. Photo: AFP PHOTO/ANNA ZIEMINSKI

JOHANNESBURG - The DA's disciplinary hearing against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will start on Tuesday.

This was revealed by DA federal executive chairman James Selfe at a media briefing in Johannesburg earlier on Saturday.

De Lille is accused of bringing the party into disrepute, an accusation she denies.

In February, De Lille narrowly escaped her party’s motion of no confidence against her as mayor.

"We had a federal meeting on 14 January at which we resolved that Mayor De Lille will face disciplinary charges. The charges weres served in February. The trial was supposed to start on 5 March but her legal team requested a postponement. The hearing is now due to start on 20 March and we are hoping that we can finish the trial within four days," said Selfe.

De Lille's court bid for a review might complicate the trial, but it was hoped the hearing would proceed, he said.

"We are hoping that since she herself has asked for her name to be cleared that we will be able to proceed with the hearing without any legal complications."

eNCA